Does India really need to issue sovereign green bonds?

The introduction of SGBs can be looked at from two points of view. The first is that it will lead to the evolution of systems for objectively grading or rating projects from an environmental perspective. Presently, most companies pay only lip service to ESG in annual reports that talk about the initiatives they have taken. As the rating system evolves, it could directly engage the project appraisal processes of all credit proposals. This will raise consciousness on promoting green approaches. We are already witness to how climate damage has changed almost everything in the world. Our monsoon pattern has got distorted, for example, which has led to crop damage. Cities like Gurugram and Bengaluru have suffered severe waterlogging, mainly due to faulty road planning, where the fault ultimately points to government authorities. The environment is thus also a direct concern of governments and the launch of SGBs would be a big move.