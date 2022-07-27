Does it really matter what people wear while at work?5 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:47 PM IST
- In a Zoom meeting, does it matter what the employee wears below the camera?
A recent plea in the Supreme Court that sought relief for lawyers from having to wear black coats and gowns in the apex court and high courts has raised some interesting questions about work dress codes. These questions are even more relevant in the present times of work-from-home. When working from home, should an employee dress for the home or the office? In a Zoom meeting, does it matter what the employee wears below the camera? And the most significant question here is whether, beyond the added discomfort of formal-wear and extra laundry bills, these outward appearances have any impact on the quality of one’s work.