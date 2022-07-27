Does it really matter what people wear while at work?

These experiments are part of a larger field of study called ‘embodied cognition’, where how one’s brain and body interact with the environment around and how that interaction constitutes and contributes to cognition is studied. As mentioned in their book The Body has a Mind of its Own, neuroscientists Sandra Blakeslee and Matthew Blakeslee argue that one’s self does not end where one’s flesh ends, but suffuses and blends with the world, including other things. So as you enter a parking garage with a low ceiling, you can ‘feel’ the nearness of your car’s roof to the height barrier as if it were your own scalp. This is why you instinctively duck when you pass under such a barrier. So it is logical to conclude that the clothes you wear, an external item that is closest to one’s body, will be an extension of oneself and will also have an impact on one’s cognition.