Does Maruti need a Sanjeevani revival?

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd entered the passenger car market four decades ago with the Maruti 800, a milestone in aspirational vehicles. Born out of a joint venture between Suzuki Motor Corp. and the Indian government, this collaboration has endured and evolved.

Maruti’s share of the passenger car segment has dropped from the more than 90% it commanded initially, but it still has a claim to about 43% of the market. Even so, India’s changing demographic, with a noticeable shift towards a younger audience’s design and product preferences, poses a challenge.

In fiscal year 2022-2023, Suzuki Motor identified India as its fastest-growing market. The Japanese company had projected a year-on-year growth of 5-7% in the Indian market, anticipating increased sales for its Indian operations.

Maruti Suzuki’s share within Suzuki’s global sales rose from 50.4% in FY22 to 54.8% in the following year. Additionally, its contribution to Suzuki’s total global automobile production increased to about 60%, up from 58.8% in the previous year. Suzuki is motivated to nurture its Indian operations, acknowledging its critical role in shaping its global brand reputation.

For Maruti, as an Indian listed entity, the imperative is to reclaim market share strategically through launches in the rapidly expanding sports utility vehicle and electric car segments. The lingering question is whether it can successfully execute this ambitious plan.

This sheds light on why Suzuki is comfortable retaining key personnel, both executive and non-executive, without implementing any change in management. An illustrative example is the chairman of its Indian board, R.C. Bhargava, who has held the position since 2007 and has been a board member since 2003.

The prolonged tenure, especially for a company of this size, raises governance questions regarding changes in independent directors. Considering that the chairman’s age is nearing 90, there is speculation about whether such adherence to the status quo aligns with Suzuki’s strategic needs.

Despite a significant 45% public shareholding, the absence of scrutiny so far is surprising, with no apparent questions raised, including concerns about board composition diversity and the average age of board members.

Maruti appears to have neglected a vital aspect–the development of proactive, cutting-edge talent. Observers in the industry indicate that Maruti’s organizational ethos, resembling that of a public sector entity, falls short of mirroring the accountability standards of a listed enterprise.

Also, with the entry of emerging car manufacturers like JSW and Ola Electric, Maruti faces the potential risk of losing valuable talent to these newcomers and other established auto majors in the industry.

Despite possessing its design center in India, why does Maruti not spearhead newer designs and product lines? It’s intriguing that while other Indian and foreign car manufacturers emphasise the concept of ‘made in India for the world’, incorporating the imperative of ‘design for India’, Maruti appears to be leaning towards a focus on directives from its Japanese parent.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s strategic investment in global design centres, exemplified by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the UK, played a key role in its brand transformation. This move, part of the Mahindra Global Design Network with studios in Mumbai and Italy, contributed to shifting the brand from a tractor-centric image to a premium choice. This has been evident in the market reception and premium status of Mahindra’s Scorpio, Thar, and other vehicles.

Doubts arise from delays in Maruti’s utility vehicle lineup and challenges in aligning its electric vehicle offerings with market adoption trends. There will be close scrutiny of Maruti’s determination and capability to infuse fresh perspectives into its distribution network catering to the design preferences of young car owners. If they can get it right, analysts see Maruti strategically positioned to benefit from market share gains and an increased average selling price due to its new UV portfolio.

Maruti must contemplate a strategic reimagination, aiming to establish itself as a global auto major with an Indian origin—a transformation observed successfully by Mahindra, Tata, and Hero.

For those acquainted with the Ramayana, Maruti (the well-known character Hanuman) was entrusted by Lord Ram with the mission to procure medicinal herbs from the Sanjeevani mountain. In today’s Indian auto sector, it appears that Maruti might require a metaphorical Sanjeevani to rejuvenate itself.