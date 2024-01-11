Opinion
Does Maruti need a Sanjeevani revival?
SummaryMaruti Suzuki must contemplate a strategic reimagination, aiming to establish itself as a global auto major with an Indian origin
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd entered the passenger car market four decades ago with the Maruti 800, a milestone in aspirational vehicles. Born out of a joint venture between Suzuki Motor Corp. and the Indian government, this collaboration has endured and evolved.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more