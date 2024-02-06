Does the collapse of Byju’s mean the end of edtech?

On one occasion, Raveendran boasted on TV that he could raise $300 million in a week after a planned investment of that amount fell through. However, in late January, the company floated a rights issue to raise $200 million. The issue, set to stay open for 30 days, suggests a stark reassessment of Byju's valuation of $22 billion as the company is willing to issue shares at a valuation close to $250 million at best. It may struggle to raise that cash with the adjustment signalling the company's departure from its unicorn status.