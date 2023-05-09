Does the Tata group still need TAS?10 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Established in 1956, the Tata Administrative Service has produced many CXOs. But its relevance is waning.
Mumbai: A couple of years ago, a social sciences student was picked up by the Tata Administrative Service (TAS) for his summer internship and posted in Tata Steel for two months. “I had an officer accompany me most of the time. When he got to know I was from TAS, I overheard one sarcastically saying ‘hukum ke liye raaj gaddi le aao’ (bring a throne for the royalty)," said the sociology student, who now works for a bank.
