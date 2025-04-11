Does Trump have a China trade strategy?

Those tariffs are now paused for 90 days, but all of these countries know Mr. Trump could hit them again at any time. He’s also insulted Japan by refusing to let Nippon Steel buy U.S. Steel despite its pledge to invest billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing. Why should these allies trust Mr. Trump now, if he says he needs them to unite to slow China’s advance of artificial intelligence? They may need China’s market if they can’t access the U.S.