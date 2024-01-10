Companies
Does Vivo have a future in India?
Gulveen Aulakh , Devina Sengupta 10 min read 10 Jan 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Summary
- The smartphone maker is battling charges of money laundering. This has implications for its business partners and employees.
In December 2014, a company called Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt. Ltd, Himachal Pradesh, was incorporated by three foreign nationals— Zhengshen Ou, Bin Lou and Zhang Jie. They were assisted by an Indian chartered accountant, Nitin Garg.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less