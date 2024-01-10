Does Vivo have a future in India?

Interestingly, the frequent changes at the top did not disrupt the momentum of the company’s sales. Vivo entered India at an opportune time. BlackBerry devices, a rage in the corporate world for many years, were on its last legs. Nokia was on a steady decline. Amazon had entered India and the competition with Flipkart, India’s home-grown e-tailing platform, had intensified. That opened up cheaper channels to sell phones. But Vivo didn’t want to be just an online-only brand. It pushed offline sales aggressively with the belief that India was a strategic market, second in importance after the home market of China.