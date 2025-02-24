DOGE can’t really help the US dodge its debt overload problem
Summary
- Trump’s new department of government efficiency under Elon Musk has been going all out to slash expenditure, but these snips won’t amount to much. The US national debt burden is unlikely to ease.
The United States Federal budget for 2025 will be about $7 Trillion. That makes it roughly 12 times the size of the Indian government’s annual budget and about 75% more than the Chinese one. The top five spending categories in order of size are: Social Security (21%), Medicare (15%), defence (13%), interest payments (13%) and health (13%). On the revenue side, individual income taxes, social security and Medicare taxes and corporate income taxes make up over 90% of the federal revenue.