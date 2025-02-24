DOGE can’t really help the US dodge its debt overload problem

The US constitution gives Congress the power to create a federal budget; this is in part the reason the budget year is not coincident with the beginning of a presidential term. The Congress’s budget is approved by the president, while the White House working with members of his party can propose bills that are consistent with his priorities. The budget itself is made up of two major parts: mandatory expenditure and discretionary spending. Congress decides the amount and type of the latter and provides resources for mandatory outlays.