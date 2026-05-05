As the economic consequences of US President Donald Trump’s war against Iran become evident, policymakers around the world are running out of patience. The recent Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington made this abundantly clear, with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves lamenting the “folly” of a war that is “not ours.”
Is the dollar this era’s denarius? The greenback’s dominance seems in terminal decline
SummaryThanks to the actions of Donald Trump, the US may be weakening the foundations of its own financial power. This echoes what happened to the Roman currency after the profligate reign of emperor Nero. However, it's still unclear what could replace the US dollar.
As the economic consequences of US President Donald Trump’s war against Iran become evident, policymakers around the world are running out of patience. The recent Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington made this abundantly clear, with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves lamenting the “folly” of a war that is “not ours.”
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