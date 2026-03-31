The dollar has been winning against gold. Since the start of the Iran war on 28 February, the dollar has strengthened against most major currencies. In an earlier oped in Mint on 9 March (bit.ly/413F9Ry), I delved into the anomalous trend of the dollar strengthening by 1.5% and gold weakening by 1%. Since then, the dollar index has gained a further 1.1% while gold has fallen by a further 15%.
The dollar’s global reign: The Iran war has strengthened the greenback but the story is far from over
SummaryThe US currency gained in March against others as global oil prices soared. Its reign as the world’s top currency looks secure. But various other scenarios could also unfold—leaving the US with more currency complexity to mull over than Israel and Iran.
The dollar has been winning against gold. Since the start of the Iran war on 28 February, the dollar has strengthened against most major currencies. In an earlier oped in Mint on 9 March (bit.ly/413F9Ry), I delved into the anomalous trend of the dollar strengthening by 1.5% and gold weakening by 1%. Since then, the dollar index has gained a further 1.1% while gold has fallen by a further 15%.
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