The dollar’s global reign: The Iran war has strengthened the greenback but the story is far from over

Safe haven or one-eyed ruler among the blind? The currencies of almost all G-20 countries (the largest 20 global economies) have weakened against the dollar in March. The currencies of India, Mexico and South Korea weakened by more than 4%, while those of Australia, Eurozone, the UK, Japan and South Africa fell between 2% and 3.5%. The least weakening was observed in the currencies of Saudi Arabia and China, as both are more or less pegged to the dollar (even if the former technically runs a hard peg and the latter a managed float).