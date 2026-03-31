The dollar’s global reign: The Iran war has strengthened the greenback but the story is far from over

The dollar has been winning against gold. Since the start of the Iran war on 28 February, the dollar has strengthened against most major currencies. In an earlier oped in Mint on 9 March (bit.ly/413F9Ry), I delved into the anomalous trend of the dollar strengthening by 1.5% and gold weakening by 1%. Since then, the dollar index has gained a further 1.1% while gold has fallen by a further 15%.