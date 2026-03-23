As reports emerged last week on which ships Iran had let through the Strait of Hormuz, India-bound carriers of LPG among them, one group was no surprise: vessels carrying Iranian crude exports. By data analytics firm Kpler’s estimate, Iran’s oil shipments kept up an average daily pace of 1.3-1.4 million barrels in March amid hostilities with the US and Israel. Most of it was headed for China, reportedly, bought by small refiners paying in Chinese yuan.
Dollar vs yuan: Could a battle for the control of Hormuz spark a petro-currency war?
SummaryThe conflict in West Asia hasn’t just seen oil weaponized by Iran, it may be setting the stage for a currency clash in the theatre of geopolitics. If Hormuz becomes the pivot of a dollar-yuan contest, central banks like RBI may need to plan for every possible outcome.
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