Domestic capital to drive primary market activity in 20234 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- Overall, India is expected to see high momentum across both the primary and secondary markets, with strong support from both domestic and foreign investors
Indian capital markets ended 2022 with benchmark indices touching all-time highs despite a volatile first half, clearly showing the coming of age of domestic capital. We saw domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushion both the secondary and primary markets from global volatility, contrary to the history books where Indian markets were significantly impacted by high global uncertainty.
