Domestic capital to drive primary market activity in 2023

With this backdrop, we believe 2023 to be a year further impacted by global volatility. Measures taken by global central banks to control inflation will also have a major bearing on behavior of FIIs. Also, with the underperformance of China in 2022, there could be a flow of foreign capital back to China this year, if the current covid fear subsides. What gives us comfort is that despite such global events that move in/move out foreign capital very quickly, DIIs will continue to be major drivers of the markets and we expect to see strong activity in capital markets. We believe that on the listed side, stake monetization through blocks and OFS will continue to be a big theme as global funds who are sitting on massive returns could choose to book some profits given the continued global macro headwinds. Similarly, early investors in companies who can potentially make good profits would be expected to either exit completely, or at least book a portion of these profits.