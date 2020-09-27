Don’t deny India a seat at the UN’s high table

A Chinese veto has long held a Sword of Damocles over India’s quest for a weighty role in world affairs, though New Delhi’s nuclear policy had no doubt complicated matters. Today, it seems, China fancies itself as a fully paid-up hegemon, ready to bend the world’s future to its will. It has violated India’s borders, muzzled Hong Kong, and glowered at Taiwan. Beijing has some reason to be smug. It is set to be the only major economy that will expand this year, even as India’s contracts by what might be double digits. By the latest estimate, put out by the National Council of Applied Economic Research, our output may shrink by 12.6% this fiscal year. While China quelled its epidemic months ago, India’s corona curve has only just begun to flatten, though actual infections could be multiples higher and our official count just a function of the tests done. Unless our economy recovers soon, the gap between Asia’s big two will widen further. We must not let that happen. But the job of keeping the planet in harmony is the UN’s. If the challenges on this front stiffen, the world may come to rue letting Beijing hold the East’s sole veto. For the sake of peace in Asia and beyond, India must have equal authority at the high table.