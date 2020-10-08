Don’t dismiss whines from home over WFH

We do not know about the economy, but in other spheres, wishes do have a strange way of coming true. Before an invisible monster called coronavirus burst into our lives, many of us yearned for an idyll called work from home (WFH). That snarly commute downtown would be a distant memory and life would get a chance to balance the scale against work. Today, if dyslexic readings of “WFH" as a curse are common, it may possibly be because its strain is beginning to show. Indians seem especially overstretched, going by Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index. Its survey of over 6,000 information and first-line workers across eight countries found that 29% of those in India were facing a burnout, with covid-fear rated as the top stress point, followed by an inability to keep life and work apart, a loss of co-worker fellowship, and a heavy workload (or extra hours). This may apply to workers in other sectors too. A LinkedIn survey revealed that 41% of Indian professionals felt that working remotely had got in the way of their career progression, even as they endured job uncertainty. Psychologists, meanwhile, have reported a range of other afflictions caused by WFH. This is not how it was supposed to be.

While it is human nature to make a virtue out of a necessity, it is not as if WFH has nothing going for it. In its early days, enhanced productivity was among the gains observed by several business managers. Suddenly, workplace overheads that had seemed hardwired into cost structures went poof. The very idea of the office was declared dead by some—notably by Catherine Nixey in an essay in 1843 magazine—on the argument that it was just a blip in the evolution of our worklife, an artefact of the industrial age that set up factories to yank us out of our cosy work spaces at home. Indeed, the liberation granted by technology from cubicle farms is not to be scoffed at. WFH can also be work from anywhere, and any expansion of choice is to be valued—at least in theory.

India, however, is a country of poor connectivity, power snap-offs and crowded homes, by and large. The daily routines of remote employees have varied contexts. While some find that WFH has put them at a disadvantage vis-a-vis their peers—women with unfair burdens of domestic chores, for example—others are unsettled by a sense of being at the voiceless end of an electronic leash. Apart from stiff boss-subordinate relations, many complain of remote work cultures being a little too robotic. Netflix’s chief executive officer Reed Hastings has been especially vocal about WFH’s negative impact on spontaneity, ideation and thus an organization’s business prospects. With non-verbal cues all but missing in work interactions, stray but valuable thoughts may fail to get articulated. Group dynamics could suffer. And then, of course, is the lost liveliness of an office buzz. All this may just be the trauma of an inevitable transition, though, as we adjust to a post-covid world. Offices remain unsafe, WFH cannot be wished away, and cost calculations could push many organizations towards a hybrid model even after the corona scare goes away. If WFH is to prevail well into the future, then it’s about time that heads are knocked together (online, of course) to quell the anxieties it has thrown up. Digital innovation will have some of the answers, but not all. Empathy, of the classic face-to-face kind, may hold the key.

