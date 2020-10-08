Don’t dismiss whines from home over WFH

India, however, is a country of poor connectivity, power snap-offs and crowded homes, by and large. The daily routines of remote employees have varied contexts. While some find that WFH has put them at a disadvantage vis-a-vis their peers—women with unfair burdens of domestic chores, for example—others are unsettled by a sense of being at the voiceless end of an electronic leash. Apart from stiff boss-subordinate relations, many complain of remote work cultures being a little too robotic. Netflix’s chief executive officer Reed Hastings has been especially vocal about WFH’s negative impact on spontaneity, ideation and thus an organization’s business prospects. With non-verbal cues all but missing in work interactions, stray but valuable thoughts may fail to get articulated. Group dynamics could suffer. And then, of course, is the lost liveliness of an office buzz. All this may just be the trauma of an inevitable transition, though, as we adjust to a post-covid world. Offices remain unsafe, WFH cannot be wished away, and cost calculations could push many organizations towards a hybrid model even after the corona scare goes away. If WFH is to prevail well into the future, then it’s about time that heads are knocked together (online, of course) to quell the anxieties it has thrown up. Digital innovation will have some of the answers, but not all. Empathy, of the classic face-to-face kind, may hold the key.