Don’t submit to the tyranny of doing-business rankings

The methodology note also provides that feedback from stakeholders will be sought only on indicators that have been implemented and evidence is approved by the DPIIT. No feedback will be solicited on other indicators. This means that there will be no deep-dive on indicators that state governments find challenging to implement. No effort will be made to understand the issues faced, it seems, or the impact on enterprises of such an absence of reforms. Shouldn’t the whole point of the exercise be to support states in adopting reforms they find difficult to do? Instead, such issues are ignored. Highlighting success stories while ignoring areas with scope for improvement seems not just pointless, it imposes significant opportunity costs in terms of the government’s time and money.