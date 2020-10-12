Don’t take rural demand for granted as a growth driver

Even at the retail level, the rural-urban split of consumer inflation has not been very encouraging as rural food inflation has been running higher than urban. Higher food inflation impairs the purchasing power of those not engaged in agriculture. This begs the question: Does rural demand still have the heft to lift India’s economic boat, given dawdling urban demand—especially since large-scale remittances that typically take place from urban to rural areas have been affected? Many migrants have found work in their native places, but rural wages are lower and won’t fully compensate the income loss.