Don’t weaponize the foreign contribution law

In a paper titled Civil Society Under Assault, Douglas Rutzen, president and CEO of the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, points out that the Arab Spring made governments around the world take notice of these mass movements and initiate measures to restrict civil society in the hopes of preventing similar uprisings on their own soil. He notes that since 2012, more than 120 laws constraining the freedoms of association or assembly have been proposed or enacted in 60 countries. He further says, “Of these initiatives, approximately half could be called ‘framework’ legislation: They constrain the incorporation, registration, operation, and general life cycle of CSOs. Roughly 19 percent restrict the freedom of assembly. The greatest uptick, however, has been in restrictions on international funding, which now account for 35 percent of all restrictive measures." Rutzen goes on: “The justifications that governments use for enacting restrictions on CSOs fall into four broad categories: 1) protecting state sovereignty; 2) promoting transparency and accountability in the civil society sector; 3) enhancing aid effectiveness and coordination; and 4) pursuing national security, counterterrorism, and anti–money laundering objectives."