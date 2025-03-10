Trump’s crypto reserve: An odd idea with a silver lining for the world

Also Read: The US should stay away from gimmicks and tackle its real fiscal problem

The number of Bitcoin that can be mined, for example, has an upper bound set by the algorithm used to generate it. Eventual scarcity in relation to demand is what other tokens count on too. Since their market prices lie in the eyes of beholders, price volatility is a given, which explains why it’s a high-risk investment. All sorts have proliferated and gained varying degrees of market legitimacy.