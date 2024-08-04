Trump's proposal of a Federal Reserve for Bitcoin is puzzling but not absurd
Summary
- State holdings of cryptocurrency are not inconceivable, but it would be wise to keep politics out of it. Right now, though, it’s a controversial idea for a variety of reasons—including how such a reserve could be manipulated for political ends.
Which financial assets a central bank should buy and sell is hardly a novel question. Historically, the US Federal Reserve has focused on shorter-term Treasury securities, but quantitative easing had the Fed buying mortgage securities and quality commercial paper in vast quantities. Central banks often hold gold and foreign currencies.