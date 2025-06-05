Defence alert: Crypto is turning into a geopolitical weapon
It’s a tech innovation that the US under Trump seems bent on legitimizing. As crypto can be used to fund illicit activities and also be weaponized to destabilize financial systems, India needs a digital defence apparatus to guard against threats.
"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies… Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate unlawful behaviour." That was Donald Trump in 2019, when he still voiced concerns shared by central bankers, International Monetary Fund (IMF) economists and financial crime experts across the world. The consensus was clear: crypto, while technologically innovative, lacked both intrinsic value and sovereign backing, and undermined anti-money laundering regimes as well as monetary integrity.