Trial by Trump: Ramaphosa may well have emerged stronger from the Oval Office
SummaryRemember Ukraine’s Zelensky at the Oval Office? South Africa’s leader Cyril Ramaphosa faced an ambush too, but can probably count on significant political and economic gains from his calm response to allegations levelled by the US President. Here’s why.
There is a new spectacle in global politics, ‘Trial by Trump,’ where the world gets to watch live on-screen US President Donald Trump tear into the leaders of other countries. The brutal takedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February is etched in public memory. Since that infamous meeting, foreign leaders have approached the Oval Office with caution.