Trial by Trump: Ramaphosa may well have emerged stronger from the Oval Office

In 2024, South Africa dragged Israel, a US ally, to the International Court of Justice for allegedly violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza. It also stood accused of aiding Russia’s war effort—not by direct support, but through ambiguous neutrality, joint military drills and the docking of a sanctioned Russian vessel near Cape Town. South Africa’s unilateral decision to move Taiwan’s liaison office from Pretoria may also have been a sore point. Trump, whose billionaire friend Elon Musk is originally from South Africa, may have planned to corner Ramaphosa with these accusations all along.