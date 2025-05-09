Will scrapped diversity policies in the US have ripple effects in India?
Vinay Joy , Srishti Ramkrishnan , Tanvi Shetty 5 min read 09 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryAmerican multinationals operating in India may restrict their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives even as DEI-oriented Indian businesses stay firm in their resolve. The Indian context differs. Here’s what businesses ought to do.
On Donald Trump’s first day in office as the 47th President of the United States, executive orders were passed condemning ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ (DEI) policies in the corporate sphere. These deemed DEI initiatives a “radical waste," calling them discriminatory.
