Opinion
Trump’s economic policy ideas could deal the US economy a severe blow
Summary
- The US election candidate’s proposals for America include highly restrictive trade barriers, mass deportation of unauthorized immigrant workers and reduced freedom for the Federal Reserve. All this is so risky, it’s hard to tell if he’s serious.
In judging Donald Trump’s policy pronouncements, voters are advised to take the former president “seriously but not literally." There’s rarely much choice, given that so many of his promises, taken literally, are unintelligible.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more