America’s war on trade gaps has a highly risky flip side
Summary
- Trump’s tariff policy targets trade imbalances as the great big villain, but how the US views capital flows remains a riddle. Its actions so far raise a big question: Does it really want the dollar to give up its global role?
The loudly trumpeted aim of US President Donald Trump is to revive America’s economic mojo. That balanced foreign trade was not all rhetoric but a real part of his agenda hit home only on 2 April, when the US erected a tariff regime that left other countries aghast and economists agape.