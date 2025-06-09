Musk versus Trump: A case of mutually assured destruction
Their falling out has been chaotic and is likely to leave both worse off, with Musk and his businesses more vulnerable. The relationship always had an odour around it—which heightens the damage their split could mutually cause.
Relationship status: It’s complicated. The simmering feud between US President Donald Trump and tech titan Elon Musk went public last week, sending Tesla’s stock tumbling (before rebounding), calling his government contracts into question and leaving Trump possibly in a more commanding position over the world’s richest man.