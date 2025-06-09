Musk versus Trump: A case of mutually assured destruction

And in ceding such power to Musk, Trump marred the first 100 days of his presidency with erratic cuts, mistakes and walk-backs that led to infighting among staff and cabinet members who couldn’t control Musk. His Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was largely a failure, with costs likely outweighing savings, federal spending continuing to rise and the Trump administration now undoing some of DOGE’s firings of government workers. In the days after his official tenure wrapped up, Musk then proved just how uncontrollable he was, training his fire on Trump’s massive reconciliation bill, calling it an “abomination."