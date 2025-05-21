Devina Mehra: Trump as a green warrior? It’s not too far-fetched
SummaryMany of the US president’s actions stray from his professed ideological moorings. But then, dalliances with the green agenda and leftist ideas may be part of a larger trend among right-wing political parties looking for new voters.
You have heard Donald Trump jeer at ‘woke’ left wingers, dismiss climate warriors and promise to go all out to promote oil drilling even in the Alaskan wilderness. But what if he’s a closet green warrior? So stealthy that he himself may not know it? I’m serious. Hear me out.