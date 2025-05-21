Devina Mehra: Trump as a green warrior? It’s not too far-fetched

Then there was all his talk of more consumption because all this climate change and other ecology-related stuff was bunkum dreamt up by villainous woke liberals and American values were about higher consumption. From there, it has come to Trump saying that American kids can do just fine with two dolls instead of 30 and even those two dolls will cost more! If any one person could make a serious dent on the unsustainable level of consumption in America, it is Trump. So kudos to him from the reviled green gang.