Opinion
Long shot or not, Trump must make peace with Fed Chair Powell
Summary
- The central bank chief has proved a steady hand on this year’s soft landing of the US economy. While Powell has made it clear he wouldn’t resign and couldn’t be fired, Trump’s best bet is to simply let him get on with the job.
US bond markets have had a minor meltdown since former President Donald Trump pulled ahead in prediction markets and then won a second term last week, putting upward pressure on mortgages and other household borrowing costs.
