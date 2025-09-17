Mint Quick Edit | Would a Fed rate cut be good news for India?
All eyes are on what the US Federal Reserve will do on Wednesday. While it weighs jobs and prices, Indian borrowers wonder if the Fed’s decision will offer RBI more space to ease its own monetary policy.
US President Donald Trump has been pressuring the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary policy. His desire seems likely to come true on Wednesday, when the American central bank is expected to reduce its fed funds rate target by 25 basis points, the first rate cut this year.