Donald Trump wants to weaken the US dollar: Can he?
Summary
- While he looks likelier than ever to win the White House after his narrow escape and is keen to close America’s trade gap, he may find that the dollar’s supremacy and strength are two sides of the same coin. And currency manipulation could be self-defeating, as the Federal Reserve has been saying.
Unless US President Joe Biden lets another Democrat contest this year’s election, Republican candidate Donald Trump seems all but sure to win the White House. It’s not just opinion polls. Consider the contrast in optics: A visibly ageing Biden who looked stumped at a key debate versus a fist-pumping Trump who arose unshaken from the snick of an assassin’s bullet.