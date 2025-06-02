Trump’s presidency has only seen federal spending rise so far
Summary
The widely publicized cuts of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk have failed to prevent more of the same. Volatile federal tax revenue and high social security spending continue.
Amid the layoffs, cancelled programmes and other cutbacks in Washington since Donald Trump moved back into the White House in January, one thing hasn’t changed: Federal spending has just kept going up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story