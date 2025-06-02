Trump’s presidency has only seen federal spending rise so far

Revenue from customs and certain excise taxes—such as tariffs—is up 82%. Last week the Budget Lab at Yale estimated average annual tariff revenue of $280 billion over the next decade, way up from fiscal year 2024’s $77 billion. But that’s now in doubt after the US Court of International Trade ruled most of President Trump’s new tariffs illegal [a decision that has been stayed while it is examined], and is in any case a drop in the bucket next to federal income and payroll tax revenue that totalled $4.6 trillion last year.