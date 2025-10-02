Mint Quick Edit | Can Trump end the Gaza war? His bold plan faces stiff obstacles
Trump’s latest Gaza plan promises an end to war and keeps alive the prospect of a two-state solution, but its success hinges on Hamas’s surrender, Israel’s internal politics and the credibility of the US as a peace guarantor. Deal-making doesn’t get harder than this.
America’s leadership is full of surprises, and for a change, US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan is a pleasant one. Under it, Israel would get no licence to pursue any Zionist expansion that alters ground reality and leaves no space for a Palestinian state.