Manu Joseph: Trump’s Gaza plan may be more pragmatic than it looks
Summary
- It’s only the second best plan, what Trump wants done with post-war Gaza. But it could offer a better way out from a long-standing West Asian crisis than the two-state solution touted by intellectuals.
The plan to relocate over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring Arab nations may be the second-best idea for lasting peace in the region. The best idea might be for all Israelis to move to a uninhabited island with a temperate climate and excellent soil.