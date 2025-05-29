A trade arrangement that leaves out the US could trump Trump’s tariffs
Summary
Elementary economic modelling suggests that the rest of the world could prosper from a multilateral free trade pact, while America—which accounts for only a tenth of world trade—would lose out. Trump’s approach isn’t doing the US economy a favour.
Donald Trump rambles on in his second term as US president, disrupting institutions and policies both at home and abroad. Several months on, his behaviour reveals a pattern, even if it is somewhat fuzzy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story