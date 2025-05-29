A trade arrangement that leaves out the US could trump Trump’s tariffs

The battle for access to technology—and it is indeed a battle—is mainly being fought on the artificial intelligence (AI) front. When the US government tried to block China’s access to recent advances in large language models with Generative AI capability developed in US companies, China shocked the world with its own Generative AI products, made available for free—or a fraction of the prices charged by US companies. As with the financial architecture, so also here: the more the US attempts to isolate its rivals, the faster it will drive them to develop their own competing technologies.