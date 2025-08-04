Trump tariffs: Is the world watching globalization fall apart?
It had turned into ‘slowbalization’ even before Trump’s 2025 tariff blow. While today’s trade barriers echo the reversal of a century ago, the survival of globalization may hinge on how the internet holds up as a globalizer.
In response to US tariffs, in early April, the UK prime minister’s office declared, “The world has changed, globalization is over and we are now in a new era." But are US President Donald Trump’s trade war and immigration policies the only reasons for the collapse of globalization, if at all?