Trump tariffs: Is the world watching globalization fall apart?

In his autobiography, The World of Yesterday, Austrian writer Stefan Zweig wrote, “There were no permits, no visas, and it always gives me pleasure to astonish the young by telling them that before 1914, I travelled from Europe to India and to America without a passport and without ever having seen one." Such internationalism ended in August 1914 despite the widespread belief that it was irreversible and that peace and prosperity would be ensured by the interconnectedness of the world economy.