Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee is flawed—and risking American jobs
The US President’s sharply hiked visa fee is meant to protect American jobs, but a deeper look at the economic forces at play suggests it's a profound gamble that could backfire badly. On the other hand, it could be a blessing in disguise for India's tech sector.
US President Donald Trump’s dramatic H-1B visa fee increase to $100,000 isn’t just a political statement; it’s a profoundly flawed economic manoeuvre. While it may seem like a straightforward way to ‘protect’ American jobs, a dive into the principles of production and labour economics reveals it to be a misplaced policy that risks hurting the very economy it aims to help. The problem with it is that it only considers the price of labour, completely ignoring its productivity.