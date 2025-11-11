Trump’s dismissal of high inflation isn’t convincing Americans feeling the sting of rising prices
Donald Trump insists that prices are falling and prosperity is returning. But Americans facing rising grocery bills and unemployment anxiety see a very different reality—one that could cost Republicans dearly if Trump keeps ignoring what voters feel every time they shop or pay a bill.
American President Donald Trump is taking a page from former President Joe Biden when it comes to the economy: trying to convince Americans that their lived experiences of higher prices aren’t real. It’s a head-in-the-sand strategy that doomed Biden and the Democratic Party in 2024. It didn’t work for Biden, and it isn’t working for Trump.