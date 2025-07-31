The IMF’s ‘World Economic Outlook’ is too coy for a Trump-shaken world
The July update of this International Monetary Fund (IMF) report only has hints to offer on a global trade response to the US president’s tariff turmoil. India stares at a 25%-plus US levy, but most countries are in the same boat—and could paddle in unison to save the WTO.
At the best of times, the World Economic Outlook (WEO) published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not pose any risk to human vision with blinding new insights. Ditto for its three quarterly updates. But these are not the best of times. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump used his very own microblog platform Truth Social to declare that “while India is our friend," imports from here would have to pay a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for assorted US grievances, from 1 August.