The IMF’s ‘World Economic Outlook’ is too coy for a Trump-shaken world

Trump’s actual import levies have shown some moderation since then. He has announced several trade deals, although the cumulative effect of his policy seems poised to raise tariffs from an average of 2.5% pre-Trump to nearly 18% once his deal-making is done and dusted. But these rates are not the only concern. Trumpian tariffs have turfed out the most-favoured-nation principle, the idea that a tariff levied on imports from one member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) must not be higher than the levy on shipments from another member, except as part of a free trade agreement.